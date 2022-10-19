Watch Alexandra Daddario Go From Towel to Glamour For an Academy Event in a Hilarious New Video

Alexandra Daddario has made a name for herself on both the big and small screen, having played such different roles as “Rescuers of Malibu” and “White Lotus”, and now “Mayfair Witches” on the AMC channel. She’s been busy promoting the latter in recent weeks, and that has meant some great fashion moments. In fact, this week she shared a funny video, starting with a glamorous look, and then walking us all the way to the shower to see how she looks so good on the red carpet — with a little help fastening the clasp on the dress, of course.

On the eve of her appearance at the second annual Academy Museum Gala, Alexandra Daddario showed us how a Hollywood star does it. Jumping out of the shower in just a towel, she led fans through the preparations for the big party, which included makeup, hairstyle and skin care. It would seem like a lot of work, but when the star turned it into a quick and funny video, everything looked easy.

The end result? After her Instagram post with BTS, she was stunned in a flying dress at an event at the Academy Film Museum. You can see the final product below, and although it’s exactly the same as we saw in Daddario’s bathroom, it’s amazing how well the camera can convey the final product.

Alexandra Daddario wasn’t the only big name to attract attention at the Academy event. Olivia Wilde also wore a shiny silver dress with feathers at the bottom, apparently in support of the “free the nipples” movement that has made headlines in recent months. The move followed a notable red carpet moment by her “Don’t Worry, Darling” co-star Florence Pugh’s “free the nipple” a few months ago.

In addition, Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber took a notable photo together, as well as other famous names, including the stars of “Ticket to Heaven” George Clooney and Julia Roberts, who have recently been actively involved in their romantic comedy. (In fact, Roberts got an A when asked why they decided to make a romantic comedy.) nines at the second annual event.

Meanwhile, Daddario has recently hit the headlines because of her work on Mayfair Witches, her high-profile sequel to the 2022 Emmy winner “White Lotus”, which brought many wins and even a nomination to the actress Rachel herself.

Daddario had previously spoken candidly about her Hollywood career stalling before Mike White hired her for the HBO series. But now the sky is hopefully the limit in terms of upcoming projects for the Songbird star. Mayfair Witches is coming to AMC+ on January 23, 2023. You can find out more about what will be on TV in our full schedule of TV premieres.