Watch: Alex Morgan is ready to play in the USA on Monday night – The Spun: What’s trending in the sports world today

Alex Morgan is ready to go.

Tonight, the USA will play Haiti in the Concacaf W Championship 2022. The game starts at 7 p.m. ET. It will be broadcast on the CBS sports network.

Morgan is preparing for the match.

“Game 1 of the Concacaf W Championship is starting!” said Morgan.

Let’s take a look.

Morgan, along with Megan Rapinoe, will be tasked with leading American women to victory.

“These squads mark the return of two of the most decorated veterans of the USA — strikers Alex Morgan (190 matches / 115 goals) and Megan Rapinoe (187/62), who both have two world champion titles and an Olympic gold medal in their track record. and both last played for the USA in October 2021,” US Soccer said in a statement. “Team captain Becky Sauerbrunn is also returning after missing the April friendly matches while recovering from a knee injury. Sauerbrunn, who has played 202 matches, Morgan and Rapinoe are certainly the most productive players in the squad. Emily Sonnett, a veteran defender of the World Championships and Olympic Games, is also returning. after missing the April friendly matches due to a rib injury sustained in the NWSL.”

