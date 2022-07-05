Watch: Abby Steiner’s Statement amid Contract Rumors

Kentucky Wildcats track and field star Abby Steiner opposes media rumors about a contract with PUMA.

On Tuesday, the runner who qualified for the World Championships posted a statement on Twitter, in which he referred to the mental health of the athlete and the responsibility of reporters, journalists and media consumers.

Writing:

This year I have been exposed to several different stories on social media. Just because I don’t talk about it doesn’t mean I don’t see it. I work very hard on my mental health by doing athletics, and I am proud of the progress I have made. However, people trying to leak information about my deal and contract were some of the most annoying stories I’ve ever seen. This information is between my sponsor and me. Any source outside of this is just a guess.

Many media outlets seized on reports that Steiner had signed a $2 million contract with a German sportswear manufacturer, which would be the highest-paid contract for a college-educated track and field athlete.

As a reporter, you have to check the facts. As a consumer of social media news, you are also obligated to check the facts. … My income is not publicly available and should not be reported as such. Any reporter should know this, and reporting otherwise is extremely harmful at a time of life that is already stressful. Please keep in mind that athletes are also people. … A simple personal message to me could have prevented false narratives in our runner community. … I urge you to keep this in mind for the next athlete.

Last week, Abby Steiner ran the fastest 200 meters in 2022, earning a national title and going to the World Championships.