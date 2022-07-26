Watch: Aaron Rodgers’ clothes for arriving at training camp go viral – The Spun: What’s trending in the sports world today

Aaron Rodgers knows exactly how to make himself known.

The Green Bay Packers quarterback arrived at the Packers’ training camp in style: he was wearing a white T-shirt and blue jeans.

Rogers made the best impression on Nicolas Cage after the latter dressed this way in the movie “Air Prison”.

It took only a few minutes for someone to make a direct comparison between Rogers and Cage.

Cage was the main star in Con Air, where he played the character Cameron Poe. The film was released in 1997 and has an R rating .

All Rogers needs right now is to train in this suit. Watch him throw passes out of the shotgun line-up in this outfit? Nothing can surpass it.

Rodgers is still chasing his second Super Bowl with the Packers. He’s also wrapping up the offseason when he signed a three-year, $150.8 million extension.