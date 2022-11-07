Watch a Metallica concert in honor of the couple who signed their first recording contract with them

The metal legends played a set of songs from ‘Kill ‘Em All’ and ‘Ride The Lightning’.

Metallica played a tribute concert in honor of John “Jonny Z” Zazula and Marsha Zazula, the founders of Megaforce Records, which released the first two albums of metal legends.

The husband-and-wife duo Johnny and Marsha died just over a year apart, in February 2022 and January 2021, respectively. Megaforce includes Anthrax, Testament, Overkill, Raven and other bands along with Metallica.

Last night (November 6) at the Hard Rock Live concert at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Florida, Metallica played in front of thousands. Fans were presented exclusively with songs from the band’s two albums, “Kill ‘Em All” from 1983 and “Ride The Lightning” from 1984, for a special show in memory of the Zazuls.

Support for the show was provided by Raven, who was also originally signed to Megaforce.

Watch the footage from the concert, as well as the set list below:

Metallica played (via Setlist.FM ):

01. “Creeping death”

02. Ride the zipper

03. “Motor breathing”

04. “No remorse”

05. “Trapped under the ice”

06. “The Call of Cthulhu”

07. “Ghost Lord”

08. “Am I evil?”

09. “Metal militia”

10. “For whom the bell is ringing”

11. “Whip”

12. “Disappearance in black”

13. “Find and destroy”

14. “Fight fire with fire”

15. “Bliztkrig”

16. “Turn on the light”

A portion of the proceeds from the concert will be donated on behalf of Johnny and Marsha MusiCares, a charity that supports the health and well-being of the music community. In addition, All Within My Hands once again supported Feeding South Florida by making a donation after the show.

When the concert was announced in September, Metallica said in a statement: “Johnny gave us our first break in New York, released our first albums on his Megaforce Records label and sent us on our first real tour. Alongside Marsha, Johnny was a mentor, manager, label head and father to all of us… we wouldn’t be where we are today without the two of them. Unfortunately, we recently lost both Johnny and Marsha, just over a year apart.

“We will prepare for you a special setlist full of songs from our days with Johnny and Marches in Megaforce. Our main touring partner of the time, RAVEN, will join us to add to the celebration and bring back memories.”

Johnny Z died at the age of 69 from complications of the rare neuropathic disorder chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy (CVD), chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and osteopenia. Marsha died of cancer.

Meanwhile, Vault Comics has announced the release of a new graphic novel called Headshell, for which they have teamed up with a number of iconic bands and artists, including Pete Wentz of Fall Out Boy, The Beach Boys and Metallica, to create books based on their catalogs and backstory.