Dave Grohl shared the seventh installment of his Hanukkah Sessions 2022 series, in which Jack Black covers Rush.

Foo Fighters frontman and producer Greg Kerstin started The Hanukkah Sessions back in 2020 as a video series of covers performed in the latter’s home studio.

This year, the covers were recorded for the first time in front of a live audience at the Largo Hall in Los Angeles, which seats 250 people. In the seventh edition of this year’s sessions, Grohl and Kerstin were joined by Jack Black to do a cover of Rush’s song “The Spirit Of Radio”.

“Geddy Lee’s mother was so proud of her son that she hung Rush posters all over their family store and distributed Rush albums to children who didn’t have the money to buy them,” Grohl wrote in a note attached to the release. “In honor of this proud Jewish mother, we are giving you — for free — “The Spirit Of Radio” featuring Jack Black!” See the cover below right now.

Hanukkah Sessions celebrates music created by Jewish musicians over the years, and this year in the series Judd Apatow helped with a cover of the song “Spinning Wheel” Blood, Sweat & Tears, Pink joined her own version of “Get The Party Started”, and Inara George teamed up with Grohl and Kerstin to perform “The Things We Do For Love” by 10cc.

So far, the series has concluded with Grohl’s daughter Violet joining her father on a cover of Janice Ian’s “At Seventeen,” Beck appearing in a performance of his own “E-Pro,” and Karen O performing “Yeah Yeah Yeahs.” ‘Heads will fly.’

All the covers were recorded on December 5, and Grohl and Kerstin performed nine songs at the event with many special guests. All profits made from ticket sales were transferred to the Anti-Defamation League.

The series is still ahead of Randy Newman’s version of “I Love LA” (renamed “We Love LA”) and David Lee Roth’s version of “Just A Gigolo”.

Last year at the Hanukkah Sessions, Grohl and Kerstin saw covers of tracks by Billy Joel, Van Halen, Barry Manilow, Lisa Loeb, The Ramones, Amy Winehouse, The Clash and Kiss.