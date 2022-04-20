Watch: 9 Altcoins Announced that will shine in 2022!

There are a lot of altcoins on the market today. Therefore, deciding which altcoins to choose or which ones to invest in can be confusing. Let’s take a look at 9 altcoins from the list of experts that you can keep on your radar until the end of the year…

9 altcoin projects to be implemented in the second half

Cardano (ADA) is known for having one of the most reliable technologies on the market, similar to Ethereum and Solana. He also has strong ties with companies and governments such as Africa. Finally, the network has so far been reliable in following the roadmap.

Decentraland (MANA) is currently the most popular altcoin project related to the metaverse. It provides constant updates and announces regular partnerships with other projects. He has seen big news like JP Morgan investing in Decentraland. According to analysts, it may make sense to reserve a place before larger companies take it.

Crypto.com (CRO) is currently one of the most aggressive networks in terms of partnerships. He recently changed the name of the Staples Center brand to Crypto.com Arena as part of a 20-year deal. In addition, he collaborated with the UFC for support and LeBron James to teach children from low-income families cryptocurrency and blockchain.

Sandbox (SAND) is another name that Decentraland stands out in the metaverse market. As quoted Kriptokoin.com He is currently establishing partnerships with other crypto companies such as Chain Games and SumoTex. The fact that the project is closely linked to the metaverse sector means that it can benefit from this trend before the end of the year.

XRP (XRP) is a useful token that provides low transaction fees and fast transactions. The technology of Ripple, the company that issues XRP, is used by dozens of banks around the world to facilitate transactions.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) is a meme token with huge social support around the world, as well as many developments. Together, the principle of the SHIB metaverse points to new developments and further growth in the future.

Gala Games (GALA), along with SAND and MANA, is a promising altcoin in the space of the metaverse. Gala Games is another project that gained popularity after listing on Binance. In addition, they plan to launch a metaverse called Galaverse.

Dogecoin (DOGE) is one of the most interesting meme coins, especially when Elon Musk talks on Twitter every time. She recently had 3 million followers on Twitter, and is currently the largest meme coin on the market.

The Smooth Love Potion (SLP) token will soon become more visible thanks to the latest Axie Infinity updates. Updates include new game modes that will use SLP more than before. As a result, SLP is a token accumulated by individual investors. For example, a whale recently bought 60 billion SLP after the news.