Watch: 6 Longest Losing Streaks in College Football

How hard is it to win a major college football game? Just ask these commands.

As the CFB season kicks off in just a few days, a number of FBS programs are going through a string of setbacks at the start of the new year.

On Monday, FOX College Football shared the longest of these streaks: one team has already extended the drought in Week 0.

According to FOX, Florida International had the longest streak of 11 matches.

Duke and Indiana share second place with eight losses apiece, while Nebraska, Stanford and Temple each have seven.

The FIU has won just one game since 2020. The Golden Panthers will be able to double that amount for the first time when they host Bryant on Thursday night.