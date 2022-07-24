Watch: 4-Star Offensive Tackle Announces Unexpected Commitment – The Spun: What’s Trending in the World of Sports Today

Four-star forward Payton Kirkland has been hotly recruited by some of the top Power Five programs in the country. But he decided to have some fun with one program before announcing his commitments.

A few days ago, on Twitter, Kirkland cast a shadow on the Texas Longhorns. He texted: “Why would I go to TEXASSSS?” in a post that quickly went viral.

Three days later, Kirkland didn’t even have the Texas logo on his finalists schedule for his Saturday commitment announcement. Fans of other schools were quick to ridicule the Longhorns for seemingly missing out on a valuable big man.

But Texas finally had the last laugh. In announcing his commitments, Kirkland announced that he was committing to the Texas Longhorns.

Payton Kirkland is ranked 274th overall in the class of 2023 by 247Sports. He is the 25th offensive player in the country and the 57th prospect from Florida State.

Kirkland helped Dr. Phillips High School reach the playoffs in 2020, and in 2021 earned the MaxPreps Junior All-American award on the second team.

But if Kirkland is half as good at college football as he is at trolling Texas fans, the Longhorns may have a pearl in their hands.

Was this the best trolling job of the Texas commit of all time?