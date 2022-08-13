Watch: 17 Dolphins Players “Not Expecting to Play” in the team’s Preseason Opener

The Miami Dolphins are trying to minimize the risk to players they expect to be key players this season.

On Saturday, the team announced that 17 players “should not play” in Miami’s preseason game against the Bucks. Including: quarterbacks Tua Tagovailoa, Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle, Xavien Howard, Raheem Mostert and Terron Armstead.

The fans drew attention to the large number of dolphins, which are not believed to participate in Saturday night.

“The long list of Bucks players eliminated in this game is about to shrink, but it will be similar to the Dolphins,” Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reported. “If you came to watch the starters tonight, you’re out of luck.”

“I respect Mike McDaniel for that,” the Fins fan laughed. “He’s not going to take any chances.”

“It surprises me that Connor Williams won’t be around to try to make some progress in his transition to the center,” another player noted.

“Mike McDaniel didn’t take any chances after a strong performance this week in Tampa Bay,” Josh Houtz tweeted.

Given that the Dolphins are expected to play an important role in the AFC this year, it’s hard to argue with the fact that they try to stay as healthy as possible in the first week.