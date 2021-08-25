Wasteland 3 Dates Its Latest Expansion, Cult of the Holy Detonation

Wasteland 3: The first anniversary of the InXile Entertainment game, this time under the Prime Matter label, means new content. Announced on Gamescom.InXile entertainment and Prime Matter announced this Tuesday during Gamescom 2021 the second and last expansion of Wasteland 3, which coincides with the first anniversary of the video game: Cult of the Holy Detonation. The company, which has been working closely with Koch Media’s new publishing label, is also announcing the launch of the ultimate Colorado Collection edition. Everything will be available this October 5, 2021.

Wasteland 3: Cult of the Holy Detonation, an expanded experience

Cult of the Holy Detonation will expand the Wasteland 3 experience with the Cheyenne Mountain complex and add new characters, enemies, challenging combat encounters, and new weapons and armor. Squads of Rangers will face new objective-based encounters with a creative twist, they say, that will add even more variety to the tactical turn-based combat system of the inXile saga. Also, the Rangers will have to shut down reactors, clear ventilation systems, activate defensive measures to appease the waves of mutants …

“Deep within the Cheyenne Mountain military complex, mutant sects worship an ancient deity they call the sacred detonation: a nuclear blast maintained in stasis,” reads the official description.

Colorado Collection, an edition with the two Wasteland 3 expansions

Regarding the Colorado Collection, it is an edition that offers the complete experience of the game, since it will include Wastelands 3 and the expansions The Battle of Steeltown and Cult of the Holy Detonation; plus additional Colorado Survival gear items.

Wasteland 3, available on Xbox One, Xbox Game Pass, PlayStation 4 and PC, will receive Cult of the Holy Detonation this October 5 at a price of 6.99 euros. Wasteland 3: Colorado Collection will be released only in digital format on the same October 5 on PC, Xbox One and PS4 with a price of 59.99 euros.