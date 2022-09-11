Washington State shocks No. 19 Wisconsin in Madison: Fan reaction

The second week of the college football season was full of shocking disappointments.

On Saturday, unranked Washington State beat No. 19 Wisconsin by a score of 17-14 at Camp Randall Stadium, marking the Cougars’ first win over a ranked opponent since 2018.

The world of college football reacted to this upset on Twitter.

“Washington State beat Wisconsin in Madison, the best win by a Pac-12 team without cheaters to date,” one fan wrote.

“What a victory for Washington State! Holding Wisconsin to 14 points, while only 2/11 in 3rd place. Dickert has a strong and physical team. Continued to fight today,” another added.

It was one of three major college football failures on Saturday. No. 8 Notre Dame lost to Marshall, and No. 7 Texas A&M lost to App State — both at their home stadiums. #1 Alabama narrowly avoided losing to unranked Texas.

Washington State won today’s game despite gaining 253 yards against Wisconsin’s 401. The Cougars also had a big difference in possession time, and they matched the Badgers’ three losses.

Wisconsin hopes to bounce back against New Mexico State next weekend.