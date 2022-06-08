Was Todd and Julie Chrisley’s fraud trial filmed for the movie “Chrisley Knows Best”?

Captured on camera? Todd Chrisley and Julia Chrisley’s legal troubles have captivated fans, but the drama won’t play out on “Chrisley Knows Best.”

Everything You Need To Know About Todd, Julia Chrisley’s $30 Million Fraud Trial

Production on season 10 of the reality show had not yet begun when the $30 million fraud trial began in May, and a source told Us Weekly, “The second half of Season 9 was filmed before the trial.” Episodes return later this month.

In 2019, 53-year-old Todd and 49-year-old Julie were charged with 12 counts of tax evasion, banking and electronic fraud and conspiracy. At the time, the patriarch of the Chrisley family denied the allegations in a statement, saying former employee Mark Braddock was trying to get “revenge” on him and his wife by using “a bunch of fake documents” to frame the couple.

“[He] told [the U.S. Attorney’s office] that we had committed all kinds of financial crimes, such as tax evasion and bank fraud,” Todd claimed. “It caught their attention, but as soon as we had the opportunity to explain who he was and what he had done to us, they realized that it was all complete nonsense, and sent him on his way. [He] convinced another group of investigators in the U.S. Attorney’s Office not only to reopen the case, but also to grant him immunity from prosecution for his own crimes and to bring charges against us.”

The couple arrived at court in Atlanta on May 17 to give opening speeches in court. Assistant U.S. Attorney Annalise Peters said the couple exaggerated their income to borrow more than $30 million from banks, claiming that Todd and Julie “lie through their teeth to get everything they want when they want it.”

Closing arguments were presented on Thursday, June 2, and the jury made its decision less than a week later. On Tuesday, June 7, we confirmed that Todd and Julie were found guilty on all counts. They will be sentenced later.

According to their lawyer, the reality TV stars, who got married in 1996, were “disappointed with the verdict” and plan to appeal the decision.

This isn’t the first time the couple’s finances have gotten into hot water. In August 2019, Todd and Julie were accused of owing the Georgia Department of Revenue unpaid state taxes, fines and interest in the amount of more than $2.1 million. A month later, they settled the case, agreeing to pay $150,000.

The South Carolina native shares three children with Julie: son Chase, 26, daughter Savannah, 24, and son Grayson, 16. Todd is also the father of 32-year-old Lindsay and 30-year-old Kyle from ex-wife Teresa Terry. The former couple were married for six years before splitting up in 1996.

With a report by Diana Cooper