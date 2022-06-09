Was the scene with Obi-Wan Kenobi in a raincoat supposed to be so funny?

Warning: Contains spoilers for episode 4 of Obi-Wan Kenobi

There’s a scene in Obi-Wan Kenobi episode 4 where Obi-Wan hides Leia in his cape, and it’s a whimsically comedic moment. Although the show was mostly dark and serious, it was still not without occasional carefree moments. That being said, this particular scene is much sillier than anything else Obi-Wan Kenobi has done, and it’s hard to say it works.

After episode 3 ended, Obi-Wan recovered to a certain extent from the battle with Darth Vader and now has to save Leia from Riva and the Inquisitor. He teams up with Path to go to the Inquisitor Fortress on Nur to rescue Leia, and does so right before she is tortured to get information. As for the exit from the Inquisitorius Fortress, the plan is for Obi-Wan to disguise himself with only a cloak, and Leia just walked next to him, hiding in a cloak.

All of this comes together to create a truly ridiculous scene in Obi-Wan Kenobi episode 4, which turns out to be too weird to be funny. Not only is Obi-Wan’s disguise obviously bad, Leia even sticks her head out of the cloak at some point – but for some reason no one notices them until they almost leave the base. The whole scene stretches the suspension of disbelief and comes off as something that would be in a cartoon about Scooby-Doo. And it gets even worse if you remember that the Inquisitorius Fortress was hacked earlier, in the video game Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, but now it has become even easier to enter and exit it.

The scene with Obi-Wan in a raincoat is one of the silliest moments in Disney’s Star Wars

The cape scene in Obi-Wan Kenobi episode 4 looks incredibly silly, and one of the worst parts of it is that it’s another silly moment in Disney’s Star Wars, of which there were many. That’s not to say that there were never silly and downright silly moments in Star Wars before Disney, such as Khan running into an entire room of stormtroopers in New Hope and Anakin’s speech about sand in Star Wars: Episode II — Attack of the Clones. but the Disney era is more noticeable because it’s the freshest, and there are a lot more moments in it that just don’t make sense. In Star Wars: Skywalker. continues the pattern without doing anything that might seem remotely plausible.

The cape scene in Obi-Wan Kenobi episode 4 was probably meant to be a joke, but the absurdity of the scene ends up working too hard against her. Since Obi-Wan does nothing to hide his face, and Leia even stuck her head out at one point, it doesn’t make sense that the disguise worked for so long, and because of the lack of verisimilitude, humor is difficult to convey. Work. The whole scene creates a lot of tonal whips in a largely serious show, and it works both against the show and against the already divisive reputation of Disney’s “Star Wars” as a whole.