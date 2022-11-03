Was “Superman” Henry Cavill ever suitable for Geralt of Rivia in The Witcher?

Today, fans are mourning the loss of Geralt of Rivia performed by Cavill, but earlier they questioned the magic he develops! Henry Cavill is now, of course, one of the most sought-after actors in the industry. His breakthrough role as Clark Kent from DCEU brought him to the forefront and brought huge popularity not only for his physique, but also for his unique acting skills.

However, was Cavill’s transformation from the most powerful superhero in the universe to a snarky, elven, sword-wielding, silver-haired butcher monster with sharp muscles perceived from the very beginning? Let’s go back to the time when the British actor just got the role of his dreams, and see what was happening in the media and in the minds of critics.

Did his work as Superman help Henry Cavill get the role of Geralt of Rivia in The Witcher, which he dreamed of?

No matter how much we admire the 39-year-old Superman, there have always been skeptics. They think his version of “Man of Steel” was too dark, brooding and gloomy. In addition, his dialogues, according to the sentiments of Cavill’s opponents, were too scarce for fans to rally. Well, these are the qualities that proved that he is the best Geralt from Rivia that we dream of.

In addition, critics believed that Cavill’s Superman failed to portray his bright, optimistic side, mastering only his broken, nomadic, solemn side. If this is so, if he could not realize the idea of the director of Superman, then perhaps the Tudor actor was the best fit for the role of a medieval monster butcher in the fantasy series Netflix. The main character of The Witcher is not only a nomad, but also a dark character with a skill in thoughtfulness. He lives a life of battle, one after another, and seems like a philosophical outcast, not a magical hero.

In any case, Cavill certainly lived up to our expectations, and now that he’s handing over his elf sword to Hunger Games star Liam Hemsworth (which fans aren’t sure about again), we’ll soon see if the star will live up to Superman’s legacy. the actor was left behind.

Do you think Henry Cavill was the perfect choice for The Witcher? Let us know in the comments below.