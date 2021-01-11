Was she supposed to have a kid from Jennifer Aniston?

Is actor Brad Pitt expected to have a child with ex Jennifer Aniston in 2020? We’ll give you more details. Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston would they become parents in 2020?

They were one of the most glamorous couples of the 90s. Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston have indeed lived a very beautiful love story followed very closely by their respective fans.

In 2005, the couple separated after 5 years of marriage. The two American starlets have since rebuilt their lives on their own.

Brad Pitt married Angelina Jolie but now the couple are in the middle of a divorce. Jennifer Aniston has also separated from her husband Justin Theroux.

The two Hollywood stars being therefore single, the craziest rumors about them surface. In 2019, a tabloid even claimed that the two exes were planning to have a child together. What is it really ?

SHOULD BRAD PITT BECOME A DAD IN 2020?

When you think about it, you think this story would be worthy of a true fairy tale. Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston would therefore finally be reunited and ready to become parents.

But this crazy rumor that appeared in 2019 is completely unfounded. The proof, in 2020, no baby in sight.

The tabloid indeed claimed that Brad Pitt’s ex was carrying her child. According to the same source, the actor is even very happy to become a dad. She also claims that ex Angelina Jolie would have been successful in having custody of her 6 children.

Again, this information is totally false. Indeed, the custody battle is far from over.

Two years later, it is no surprise that there is no baby. The two ex are indeed very close but their relationship does not go beyond the framework of friendship.

A few months ago, the same media claimed that the two starlets would be a couple again. Again, this is not true.