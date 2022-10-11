Was Mila Kunis really going to play Lois Lane in Henry Cavill’s Man of Steel?

The famous actress of the “Seventies Show” and “Friends with Benefits” Mila Kunis is back in the news, and not for one, but for two different reasons. First, it’s her new Netflix release, “The Luckiest Girl Alive.” The film was released on the streaming giant on September 30. And the second was Henry Cavill’s film “Man of Steel”. The film, directed by Zack Snyder, was another attempt by DC Universe to release a popular Clark Kent movie.

Man of Steel is one of those films that paved the way for other DCEU characters and films. It was preceded by the unsuccessful 2006 film The Return of Superman starring Brandon Root. In 2011, the name Mila Kunis was chosen for the role of Lois. But did the actress go to auditions according to the statements?

Mila Kunis was going to play Lois Lane in Man of Steel?

Contrary to popular rumors, Mila Kunis has denied all claims that she ever attended an audition for Lois Lane’s Man of Steel. The actress was allegedly shortlisted for the legendary role of Clark Kent’s love interest in 2011. This list also includes such famous actors as Rachel McAdams and Olivia Wilde. However, in the end, it was Amy Adams who finally managed to play Lois in Henry Cavill’s Superman.

Meanwhile, Mila Kunis has always denied claims that she was offered a role. She did it again in a recent podcast appearance. According to Screenrant, the actress recently joined Josh Horowitz’s Happy Sad Confused podcast. She emphasized the role that she had never actually been offered. The charges have been going on for 10 years. Horowitz during the podcast also revealed the fact that next to Henry Cavill, she would seem small.

At the stage of development, the film was criticized for the fact that Cavill was chosen for the role of Superman, but later this masterpiece of Zack Snyder became a box office blockbuster, collecting more than $ 600 million worldwide.

Mila Kunis' new release, Luckiest Girl Alive, is available on Netflix.