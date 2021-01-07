Was Mc Donald’s threatened by French fast food?

Do you love Mc Donald’s and Burger King burgers? This article is for you because a new fast-food arrives in France and threatens to dethrone them!

The year 2021 is off to a good start for fast food lovers! After Five Guys, a new American fast-food is coming soon to Paris: Fatburger.

Well known in the USA, Fatburger is already making the buzz! But will it replace our favorite Sunday night McDonald’s or Burger King?

And while McDonalds is releasing a brand new burger for this year, Fatburger promises us little wonders! Indeed, its creator, Lovie Yancey, wanted to make a burger that is “a meal in itself” with just one hamburger… Fatburger is therefore aptly named!

WILL FATBURGER THEREFORE SHAKE A SHADOW OF MC DONALD’S AND BURGER KING?

And yes, this is the good news of the day for lovers of fast food and big fat burgers! Fatburger is coming soon to France!

Mark your calendars! The opening is scheduled for the start of 2022 in Paris with two restaurants to start.

Andy Wiederhorn, CEO of FAT Brands, says “Fatburger has enjoyed great international success over the years, so it was only a matter of time before we entered France.”

Indeed, Fatburger is known the world over for its huge burgers! His classic burger, The Fatburger, is 590 calories in Medium, 850 in Kingburger mode and climbs up to 2,050 calories for the XXXL, which consists, in particular, of three chopped steaks.

Fatburger is at least over 500 calories with his Veggieburger… Mc Donald’s peaks at 495 calories for his Big Mac!

And you, which team are you part of? Fatburger, McDonald’s, Burger King, Five Guys,…? Tell us everything in the comments