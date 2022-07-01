Was Kenny Omega close to being ready for AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door?

AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door is in the rearview mirror, and while Kenny Omega didn’t participate in the pay-per-view, All Elite fans might be wondering how close The Best Bout Machine is to the competition. One of the OG members in the AEW, Omega has not participated in wrestling since last year’s Full Gear, where he lost the world title to Executioner Adam Page after a long and difficult build.

He took a vacation to heal from numerous problems. Omega underwent arthroscopic knee surgery and, among other things, treated a sports hernia. There has never been a clear timeline for his potential return, and he recently talked about how returning to AEW on tour probably caused more stress in his recovery process than necessary.

In the latest issue of Wrestling News Observer, Dave Meltzer shared a few notes about Omega and his current status. Breaking down all the traumas that plagued the Forbidden Door show, a longtime insider wrote that “Omega was far from ready.” Meltzer also spoke in detail about how the Cleaner can return to television, writing the following: “There is no schedule on Omega right now, but his return should be significant, although he will cause a baby face reaction and then probably want to go against it. and stay in heels. It’s difficult because it will be more than a face, at least at first, coming back and you will struggle with your audience. But Omega & Don Callis is the heel.”

Omega, for its part, made a splash at the beginning of the week during one of CEO Gaming’s broadcasts on Twitch. He described in detail how difficult the rehabilitation process was, and stated that if he ever gets such an injury again, he is finished with the fight. He stated that if he returns less than people expect, which is unrealistic anyway, then he will face ridicule. This is a difficult psychological condition, especially when you are traveling along the main lonely path of rehabilitation after serious injuries and operations. It’s impossible to read minds, but watching the company he helped create (AEW) stand up to the company he helped put on the map in North America (NJPW) in co-branding with pay-per-view was not easy.

His health is above all else, and hopefully Omega is at the point where he doesn’t feel in a hurry to get back into action. AEW has an extensive roster, and injuries to wrestlers such as Omega, Brian Danielson, SM Punk and Adam Cole create opportunities for wrestlers such as Orange Cassidy, Tony Storm, Thunder Rose and Wardlaw to get stronger thrusts.