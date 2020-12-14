Was Kate Middleton relieved by Meghan Markle’s departure

Would Kate Middleton and William be much happier since Meghan Markle and Prince Harry left for the United States?

What do Kate Middleton and Prince William think since Meghan Markle and Harry left England to settle in the United States? MCE TV tells you everything in detail!

This year, the British world was in shock when they learned of the departure of Meghan Markle and Harry from the royal family. This announcement sounded like a stab.

For several months, the news revolved around the Sussexes! To this day, they are still in the spotlight! While they wanted to get away from the media realm, they are much more in the spotlight!

Meghan Markle and Harry are very happy with their son Archie, far from England. This year, they will celebrate Christmas in America, far from the Queen.

But what do Kate Middleton and Prince William think? According to biographer Angela Levin, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have been rather relieved since this sudden departure.

KATE MIDDLETON AND WILLIAM ARE “MORE RELAXED”

She then confides: “Lately, we saw them laughing. Kate Middleton moved to the beat of the music and they were very comfortable with each other. ”

“I think there is a big difference since Meghan and Harry are gone, they feel more relaxed. Less exposed to criticism and more like a team, you can feel it ”.

And many people think the same! Body language expert Judi James told the Daily Mail: “There has been a relaxation in William and Kate Middleton’s body language rituals lately and it seems to date back to the departure of Meghan and Harry. ”

“Since that day, members of the Royal Family have suddenly made an effort to appear more cheerful and upbeat and in the case of the Cambridges, they are openly much more affectionate in their public appearances. They offer us authentic moments of their relationship rather than a forced performance for the cameras. “



