Was Henry Cavill’s Superman really going to be the villain in Suicide Squad? Was Will Smith in it?

Superman, played by Henry Cavill, is currently one of DC’s most talked about characters. There is no doubt that the actor coped well with the role of the Man of Steel. Whether it’s his physique, facial features, expressions, or the manifestation of various emotions, Cavill has a charming command of it all. However, whether we will see him again in the expanded DC universe as the most powerful superhero is a rather controversial question, and we do not have a definite answer to it.

There are rumors in the air that he may play an unexpected cameo role in Dwayne Johnson’s film “Black Adam“, which will premiere on October 20. Such rumors reminded us of another superhero movie “Suicide Squad“. Apparently, director James Gunn originally had plans to play Clark Kent from Cavill as the villain of the story (we’re screaming too!). A brand new supervillain.

It is noteworthy that many years after the release of the film, screenwriter James Gunn admitted that the lonely and vengeful Starro was not originally part of his script “Suicide Squad 2021”. The writer had other plans for the villain of the film. He wanted Cavill’s Superman to be the sole opponent of Task Force X and therefore play the antagonist of the film. In a 2021 interview for the Script Apart podcast, Gunn explained that he didn’t want to deal with questions like: Who is Superman in the DCEU? Is this movie outside of the DCEU? Hence, enter Starro.

According to him, the choice of Cavill as the main antagonist would cause a lot of noise and plot jumps. But he is still working on numerous projects with the DCEU, and if the stars come together, fans will certainly get the opportunity to see the British actor in action.

Wait, did Will Smith star in this anti-hero movie?

No! Will Smith was part of Suicide Squad, but it was the first 2016 film directed by David Ayer. It is noteworthy that Smith’s “Deadshot” did not return to the sequel for two main reasons: 1. James Gunn’s plans were to steer the franchise in a different direction that no longer required “Deadshot,” and 2. Will Smith was too busy shooting for other films like “Deadshot.” The twins of Aladdin and Ang Lee.

However, if Smith’s schedule allowed for this, and if Henry’s role in DCEU was more fixed, we would get two stars in one movie.