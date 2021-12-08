Was Delayed, Kep1er Again Announces Their Definite Debut Schedule

The girl group consisting of 9 winners from the survival program ‘Girls Planet 999‘ again announced their latest debut schedule. On December 8th, WAKEONE and SWING Entertainment released an official statement discussing the debut of the girl group they worked with, Kep1er.

The agency also added information that Kep1er will cancel their appearance at the year-end event ‘2021 MAMA‘ for the safety of the artist and staff.

The following is a complete statement from WAKEONE and SWING released through the official Kep1er fancafe.