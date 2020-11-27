Was Bitcoin Found in 2008 or was it in the 1950s?

Bitcoin, which emerged in 2008, is a crypto currency that has always managed to contain a mystery from Satoshi Nakamoto to logo design. Recently, a new situation has surfaced that will add mystery to the mystery of Bitcoin. One user announced that he saw the word “Bitcoin” in a news from 70 years ago. You will not be able to hide your astonishment when you see what was written in the news in this old newspaper. Here is the news.

User named AncientLineage is a cryptocurrency enthusiast who frequently studies old newspapers. While trying to quench his bitcoin curiosity by searching old newspapers, he came across something he never expected. The user, who came across a newspaper published on January 20, 1950, saw that the word “bit-coin” was mentioned in the news.

“This new bitcoin can be seductive”

Unable to hide his astonishment at what he saw in this newspaper, which seems to belong to the US state of Texas, AncientLineage stated that he was aware that the word bit-coin in the news had nothing to do with Satoshi, but still faced an interesting situation. The user also quoted some interesting sentences in the news as follows:

“While it makes sense enough to create a bitcoin, we can’t help thinking that it will do something to the consumer.”

“The new coin will have some comfort but can be seductive.”

“… And so I realized that someone was using and talking about a coin that does not quite exist.”

Reactions to strange coincidence

A user says, “Someone should create a fixedcoin called bit-coin that is pegged to one eighth of $ 1.” Another user said, “There was a theory that Satoshi was a time traveler, what was that?” she asked. The news shared was received very interesting by the users in general.



