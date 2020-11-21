Was Anna Faris cheated by Chris Pratt?

Was Chris Pratt unfaithful to Anna Faris during their marriage? Here are some secrets of the actress that sows doubt.

Very happy, Chris Pratt got married to Katherine Schwarzenegger in June 2019. Before meeting the author, the American actor dated actress Anna Faris. As a reminder, the two former lovebirds met on the set of the film An Evening of Hell in 2007. Two years later, they were married in Bali before the actress gave birth to their first child named Jack in 2012 Unfortunately for fans of the couple, they officially divorced in 2017 because of their disagreement over the conception of the family. But to believe the statements of the pretty blonde, it could be that this break is linked to a story of infidelity.

Last spring, Anna Faris mentioned one of her ex-boyfriends who cheated on her during their relationship. During a conversation with tattoo artist Kat Von D for her Unqualified podcast, the actress confessed, "I woke up my ex in the middle of the night by confronting him and he said 'You're crazy.' I'm quite blind sometimes, especially when I'm in a relationship. I don't want to think about infidelities but I had this feeling that never left me. " A suspicion that turned out to be true. Was she referring to Chris Pratt? The mystery remains unsolved.




