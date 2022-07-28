Was Amber Heard and the appeal a reasonable legal game in the case against Depp? That’s what one lawyer says

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard have been involved in litigation for years, making countless headlines along the way. The situation really heated up at the defamation trial in Virginia, where the Pirates of the Caribbean actor was pretty much the winner, and his ex-wife was ordered to pay him a whopping $10 million. Heard is appealing the verdict, but is this really a smart legal game in the case against Depp? That’s what one lawyer says.

Considering that we are talking about millions of dollars, Amber Heard and her team of layers tried to get the verdict of defamation overturned in various ways. Depp’s team has filed their own appeal, so it’s clear that the saga won’t end anytime soon. Attorney Andrew M. Lieb told Newsweek about Heard’s appeal of the defamation verdict and explained why it makes legal sense. As he put it,

Amber Heard must 100 percent appeal the loss in court in the defamation case against Johnny Depp, because she has the right to appeal to the Virginia Court of Appeals, and the failure to appeal is an admission that she is stuck with a $10.35 million sentence. against her.

Well. The $10 million sum is a wild sum for everyone, including celebrities like Amber Heard. And it seems that if she has any chance of avoiding paying these millions to Johnny Depp, then this is a good move to appeal. Whether this is successful or not remains to be seen.

Andrew Lieb’s comments for Newsweek provide a glimpse into the ongoing legal drama surrounding the Amber Heard and Johnny Depp defamation cases. Although it seemed that after the verdict was announced, everything could be over, the legal teams of both actors were still working hard. Heard’s lawyers aimed at the validity of one particular juror, and also referred to how social media could influence the jury’s decision.

But will Amber Heard’s appeal really succeed? We’ll have to wait and find out, but Andrew M. Lieb expressed his opinion on this during the same conversation with Newsweek about the case against Johnny Depp. As he explained,

She refers to improper jury service, but only on a technical basis, and in the absence of a causal link indicating that the jury session led to bias or prejudice against her, the verdict will not be overturned. It’s just a difficult appeal, because the Court of Appeal pays tribute to the judge of the first instance, who has already rejected the petition for reconsideration of the case on this issue.

It was definitely honest. It remains to be seen if his prediction comes true, but it looks like it could be an uphill battle for Amber Heard and her legal team. Despite this, Mr. Lieb argued that the appeal is a “smart strategy game” because it could cut $10 million that Heard would otherwise have to pay Johnny Depp. Her lawyers have officially stated that she cannot pay this amount, so the motivation seems obvious.

Professionally, Johnny Depp is preparing to shoot his first film after the trial, and Amber Heard will appear in Aquaman 2 on March 17, 2023 (although this time her role may be smaller). In the meantime, check out the movie’s release dates in 2022 to plan your next movie.