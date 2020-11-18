Was Alyson Hannigan cold with Cobie Smulders?

Was Alyson Hannigan cold with her co-star Cobie Smulders when they were filming How I Met Your Mother? We have the answer.

Back in the days of How I Met Your Mother, Alyson Hannigan was really close to her co-star Jason Segel. The two heroes of the series had a real friendship outside the film sets. A complicity that pierced the screen to the delight of fans. No tensions, no conflicts therefore. But was this good understanding also present between the actress and her colleague Cobie Smulders? The answer is yes. At the time, the two actresses got along wonderfully. So much so that Lily’s interpreter even helped her playmate land the role of Maria Hill, the agent of SHIELD in the movie Avengers, released in 2012 in theaters.

Interviewed by High On Films in 2016, Alyson Hannigan opened up about her relationship with Jason Segel and praised him: “It’s important to be friends with your co-star. Obviously, when you’re an actor you have to play your part even if you don’t, but it’s really nice to play with someone you like. and jason and i work really well together and we really love That. It helps us to make things a lot easier, and I’m very grateful for that. ” A lovely friendship that still lasts today. Elsewhere in the news, know that a member of Alyson Hannigan’s family has been fired from How I Met Your Mother.



