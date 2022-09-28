Was adultery the cause of Tom Brady and Giselle’s love crisis?

Was any of them unfaithful to their partner? Gisele Bundchen (42) and Tom Brady (45) have serious problems. It is said that the former Victoria’s Secret model is disappointed that the quarterback star has returned to football after announcing his retirement. But maybe there is another reason for their family problems – maybe one of the two even cheated?

“There are absolutely no allegations of fraud on either side,” an insider told Page Six. “Tom and Giselle have struggled to keep their marriage together and have recently split up,” the source continued, adding that the couple had been living apart for most of the summer after July (12 years) they met with their son Benjamin, and daughter Vivian spent a family vacation in the Bahamas.

The seven-time Super Bowl champion also vacationed alone with his two children in the Bahamas during an 11-day break at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers training camp in August. “Giselle wasn’t there in August. It was a time when Tom was alone with the children,” the source said.