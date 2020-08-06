Warzone Players believe they found ‘Zombie Mode’

A secret room in Warzone season 5 and a series of strange symbols could be an indication of the arrival of zombies in the battle royale.

Call of Duty: Warzone Season 5 has only been released for a day and players have already begun to uncover the mysteries behind this new update.

With the launch of the new season, the large stadium area in the battle royale was finally opened, allowing players to finally explore its interior and surroundings appropriately.

The area is the epicenter of a new puzzle game that CoD fans are trying to decipher, and some of them believe that it could be related to a game mode already known in other titles in the franchise: zombies.

Zombies in Call of Duty: Warzone?

In previous seasons, the game added bunkers to Verdansk, so players had to find the phones that had numerical codes written in Russian, in order to eventually be able to open the secret Bunker 11, but to have full access to Verdansk you need to get a red card special access.

With season 5 coming, players have found new access cards called P2-16. These new access cards, scattered around the stadium’s new layout, are used to unlock a small secret room in the area.

This secret place is in the parking lot and inside the room you will find a computer. When interacting with the computer, it will throw you a series of numbers and characters at the same time that make it very difficult to understand its importance.

The following video shows how to access the room where the computer is.

This probably gets a better explanation as the season unfolds, but at the moment there is a theory that the symbols that appear on the monitor are similar to the ones we saw in Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare, which added a kind of solo campaign. for Call of Duty: Zombies.

In case this turns out to be true, we will likely see some sort of CoD: Zombies in the main game of Modern Warfare or even in the form of a limited time special event in Warzone, although the number chain is also likely related to other bunkers around the map.



