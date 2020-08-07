Warzone is coming to FREE multiplayer this weekend!

With the Season 5 update released, Call of Duty: Warzone players will have the opportunity to play Modern Warfare multiplayer for free.

Call of Duty: Warzone players will be able to play multiplayer in Modern Warfare this weekend, as a gift. While some fans may not own both games, those who own Warzone will be able to play both games and will have access to recently added maps.

With Season 5 recently released for the Call of Duty games, game fans have new content to look forward to. Now those who only enjoy Call of Duty: Warzone can get a feel for how Modern Warfare players are experiencing the update.

Call of Duty: Warzone in multiplayer mode will be free

Over the weekend, Warzone players will be able to play Modern Warfare multiplayer, even if they don’t have the full version of the game.

Starting at 10 a.m. PT (Pacific Time) on Friday, Warzone players will be able to enter Call of Duty: Modern Warfare with their friends. This will continue until Sunday. During the free weekend, a moshpit playlist featuring five of the in-game maps will be available. With this playlist, players can tour Shoot House and Shipment alongside the new maps for Season 5, such as Suldal Harbor and Petrov Oil Rig. Along with these maps, Cheshire Park from season 4 will also be featured in this playlist.

A new faction enters the fray. Join the Shadow Company when Season Five arrives on August 5 for #ModernWarfare and #Warzone. pic.twitter.com/khdxlu9Rpm — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) July 30, 2020

As players use this playlist, the maps will rotate along with various Call of Duty game modes. Players can fight through deathmatch modes like TDM and Kill Confirmed, as well as different objective modes like Hardpoint and Domination. While this is a good selection of modes and maps to play, players will not be able to choose a specific map or mode while playing.

With multiplayer available this weekend it is a good idea for players to take advantage of this free access. Multiplayer mode is a great opportunity for players to unlock weapons and their accessories, especially if the player hasn’t paid for the full game. Progress made over the weekend will carry over after free access has passed, so this is a good time for players to advance their game.

This weekend Warzone players will be given a unique opportunity to explore what Modern Warface has to offer, especially with the new Season 5 update. With the addition of new locations such as Verdansk International Airport and the fix of old bugs to avoid problems in addition, players can have an improved experience at no cost to them.



