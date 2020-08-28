Warzone – How to Complete the Know the Story Event

The Know the Story event will repeat throughout the rest of August in Warzone. Discover the hours and exclusive rewards that you can get.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is a reality. Warzone has been the chosen setting to see the next step in the franchise. As the publisher has already been repeating, Verdansk will remain linked to the next titles in a way that will grow in parallel with them.

That’s why Infinity Ward held the Know the Story event. At first it would be held only on August 26. However, the company has confirmed that it will be repeated for a few days on specific dates. In this piece you will know when it will be, what objectives you will have to complete and what you will achieve with it.

Event schedule Learn the story in Call of Duty: Warzone

The Know the History event will be held in Call of Duty: Warzone from August 26 until the 30th of the same month. You will see that the playlists will be removed to show only yours, so there is no room for misunderstanding.

Next you will know when you will be able to access it on PS4, Xbox One and PC.

August 27 → from 01:00 CEST to 02:00 CEST

August 27 → from 7:30 p.m. CEST to 8:30 p.m. CEST

August 29 → from 01:00 CEST to 03:00 CEST

August 29 → from 5:00 p.m. CEST to 7:00 p.m. CEST

August 30 → 02:00 CEST to 04:00 CEST

The schedules are atypical because they coincide with the North American territory.



