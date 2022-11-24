“Warzone 2” — The Best RPK Equipment and Attachments For The Royal Battle

Warzone 2 RPK becomes the preferred weapon for those who want to control the LMG class. In fact, the PKK functions as a kind of hybrid of an assault rifle and a light machine gun, which allows you to quickly destroy enemies at a decent distance. If you want to see what RPK can really do in Warzone 2, you’ll need to set it up with the best attachments. After you do this, you need to consider your download, including which perk package to choose.

The PKK is an excellent weapon in itself, but its correct configuration plays a key role here. Warzone 2 is slightly different from multiplayer mode in that battles can take place over long distances, and armor also comes into play. As a result, recoil control and stability become much more important, as well as bullet speed and range.

Here are the best RPK attachments and gear to use in Warzone 2. From what additional gear to take with you, to the deadly and tactical gear that is best used in this build, we will provide you.

“Warzone 2” the best PKK attachments

Let’s start with the best RPK attachments to use in Warzone 2. You will find them in the list below:

Barrel: TAC 597 Barrel

Muzzle: Polarfire-S

Under: XTEN Nexus Grip

Magazine: 40 rounds

Rear: True-TAC Grip

Opening these devices, you may notice that you cannot maximize the level of your weapons. This is due to the new general progression receiver system. You will need to level up weapons on the Bruen platform to unlock each attachment. Go to the progression tab to find what you need.

These nozzles provide stability and controllability, as well as reduce recoil. You will be able to run and shoot quickly after detecting the target. In fact, this is an assault rifle assembly, so it works at short and medium distances, but can be extremely effective at long distances.

Best RPK Download for Warzone 2 Battle Royale

The PKK is a great gun, but it won’t win matches by itself. Instead, you need to make sure that all your equipment matches the style and pace of the game. Here is the best PKK download in Warzone 2:

Secondary: P890

Tactics: Stun grenade

Deadly: Semtex

Perk Pack: Ghost

Run with this gear and you will be able to move quickly, stunning enemies and attaching semtex to camping spots. Stay on the roofs as long as possible and destroy enemies at medium range. The ghost will hide you, and the Tracker will help you find enemies.

Tips for using RPK in Warzone 2

Here are 5 tips to keep in mind when using RPK in Warzone 2:

Consider replacing the magazine with a sight if you find it difficult at a distance.

The weapon setting can be used to increase the bullet speed, which will really help in this build.

Experiment with other perk packs. At the moment, you can’t create a custom one.

Install for extra stability.

Keep an ammunition crate handy, as the PKK completely destroys ammunition.

This is the best download for RPK in Warzone 2. To learn more about the game, be sure to check out our guide to getting downloads in Warzone 2.

Activision has confirmed that 25 million players have played other games in Warzone 2.0 in the first five days of sale.