“Warzone 2” The Best Caste Equipment-74u and Attachments For The Royal Battle

The Kastov-74u is fast becoming one of the best weapons to use in Warzone 2. This is a truly versatile assault rifle that is great for close and medium combat. However, generally every Warzone 2 weapon is as good as how well you use the setting. Attachments matter a lot, and that’s before you dive into the world of weapon customization and what perks go with it.

When choosing attachments for Kastov-74u, you need to take into account all the equipment. Getting gear is generally much more difficult in Warzone 2 compared to the first game, and you’ll spend a lot more time without proper weapon setup before getting your own weapon. This makes the setting of “Kastov-74u” doubly important.

Here are the best equipment and attachments of Kastov-74u in Warzone 2, as well as some tips on how to use it and what equipment to combine it with.

“Warzone 2” the best attachments “Casts-74u”

Let’s start with the best Kastov-74u attachments for use in Warzone 2. You will find them in the list below:

Laser: FSS OLE-V laser

Optics: SZ Holotherm

Stocks: FT TAC-Elite Stock

Magazine: 45 rounds

Muzzle: Echoline GS-X Opening these devices, you may notice that you cannot maximize the level of your weapons. This is due to the new general progression receiver system. You will need to level up weapons like the Kastov 762 to unlock each attachment. Go to the progression tab to find what you need.

These devices give preference to speed and controllability, and also add opportunities for skirmishes at medium distance. You will be able to run and shoot quickly after detecting the target. This is an assault rifle assembly, but it’s great for mopping up buildings. A thermal imaging sight takes some getting used to, but it can be very effective at detecting enemies from a distance. If it doesn’t suit you, consider replacing the Cronen Red Dot sight.

The best equipment of the Kastov-74u for the royal battle of Warzone 2

The Kastov-74u is a great gun, but it won’t win matches by itself. Instead, you need to make sure that all your equipment matches the style and pace of the game. Here is the best Caste Loading-74u in Warzone 2:

Secondary: P890

Tactics: heartbeat sensor

Deadly: Semtex

Perk Pack: Ghost Run with this gear and you will be able to move quickly, destroying enemies and sticking semtex into camping spots. The heartbeat sensor is extremely effective at the moment, considering how few players can have Ghost perks for most of the game.

Tips for using Casts-74u in Warzone 2

Here are 5 tips to consider when using the Kastov-74u in Warzone 2:

Play with the damage range in the weapon settings, if you have it unlocked.

When breaking into buildings, use fire from the hip as often as possible.

If you use a thermal imaging scope, use it to detect enemies from a distance.

Your Heartbeat Sensor has a battery that will drain. Use it wisely.

Semtex will not work against protective shields. Instead, outflank them with the whole team! This is the best download for Kastov-74u in Warzone 2. To learn more about the game, be sure to check out our guide on how to get an M13B while playing in DMZ mode.

In other games, Warzone 2 players think they can start a “wider” Easter egg after discovering a mysterious code on a secret weapon.