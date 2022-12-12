“Warzone 2.0” Will Get Battle Records This Week, But Will Erase The Current Statistics

There’s good news and bad news for Warzone 2.0 fans — the game is finally getting battle records, but those records won’t include your current stats.

Battle records will be added to the game with the Season 1 Reloaded update, which will be released on December 14, and will allow players to track specific statistics for their matches.

Players will be able to track the total time of the game, the number of wins, murder and death rates, murder series and other statistics. This feature has been in great demand by fans since the game was launched on November 16, but it has a pretty significant catch.

As Activision reported in its blog, Combat Records will track your statistics from games only after their release — and will not work retroactively. So while players will be able to track their kill counts in the future, they won’t be able to get a full picture of their career in Warzone 2.0.

“The statistics presented in the Warzone 2.0 combat record will only be from the activation date,” the message says, “and will not include statistics from the launch of season 01 until the reboot of season 01 (from November 16 to December 14).”

The news was not particularly well received by part of the fan base, some of whom described it as a “slap in the face” after they had been playing since the game’s launch — with wins and kill streaks that would not be recorded in their battle records. Some fans of the game were already annoyed that Warzone 2.0 did not launch with the ability to track their statistics, so the fact that their records will not be fixed from November 16 is unlikely to calm them down. However, this at least puts all players on an equal footing — everyone starts from scratch after the update is released.

The off-season update will be released on December 14 for Warzone 2.0 and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. In honor of the release of the update, players will receive double experience and double weapon experience on all platforms from December 15 at 18:00 GMT. December 19 at 18:00 Moscow time. In addition, players on PlayStation consoles will also receive a dual experience from December 14 until other platforms join the game on December 15.

