Warzone 2.0 Bug Makes Players Invisible

Warzone 2.0 players have reported a crash that makes them invisible.

After its launch on Wednesday (November 16), players shared clips on social media showing them being killed by enemy players who are not visible on the map.

Over the weekend, the bug caught the attention of the SuperEv streamer, who viewed footage from the murder camera to highlight the problem.

Although it is unclear how widespread this glitch is, the official Trello Warzone 2.0 board has not yet listed the bug among the known issues, so it may remain for a while. Other players have also said that this has been a problem since the launch of the game.

@CallofDuty @ModernWarzone I refuse to believe there is a hacker in first day. My first game warzone 2 get killed by invisible player please watch the kill cam maybe there is a bug or maybe I need to check my eyes #Warzone2 #XboxSeriesX @infinity pic.twitter.com/MGdBPbAlAp — Enki Anu (@Enki2300) November 16, 2022

The original Warzone also had an issue with invisible players caused by updates related to attack helicopters and armored trucks. Developer Raven Software even temporarily removed the trucks last year to solve this problem.

Since the launch, Warzone 2.0 has been the victim of a number of bugs, including instant death in matches and the “social networks” button that redirects to the menu screen. Last week, players encountered a bug that blocks their access to Warzone 2.0 unless they buy Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, despite the fact that the two games exist independently of each other.

Despite the fact that the launch of the game was successful, judging by the statistics of the players, the problems led to a surge of “mostly negative” reviews on Steam. At the time of writing, 34% of players have left a positive review out of 8,994 reviews.