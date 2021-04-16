Warrior: Season 3 of the series will be produced by HBO Max

Warrior: Through its official Instagram account, streaming HBO Max – which is due to arrive in Brazil soon – announced that the Warrior series, from Cinemax channel, will have its 3rd season produced directly on the platform. The initiative comes after the stoppage of original content at the broadcaster and the consequent cancellation of the series.

Warrior is based directly on a Bruce Lee story, developed in 1971. The executive production is signed by his youngest daughter, Shannon Lee, alongside Jonathan Tropper and Justin Lin. The plot is set during the period of the Tong Wars, in the United States, at the end of the 19th century.

“Justin, Jonathan and I were thrilled when Warrior became available on HBO Max, precisely to be discovered by a new legion of fans,” said Shannon Lee in an official statement. The first two seasons of the series were put on streaming in January this year.

“Now we are excited and grateful for the opportunity to do another season. We thank HBO Max for understanding the importance of this story. Our mission is to offer the public a high-level narrative with a lot of action in the 3rd season ”, she concluded.

Learn more about Warrior, the series created by Bruce Lee that arrives at HBO Max

The action-packed police drama follows Ah Sahm (played by Andrew Koji), a competent Kung Fu master, who travels to San Francisco in search of his sister.

However, when he arrives in the city, he ends up getting involved with the territorial disputes of two opposing gangs that have marked contemporary history. In this way, the character tries to find peace in the midst of war, while needing to defend himself from major threats.

Let’s wait for more news!