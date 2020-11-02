Warns about what will happen during the drama

While Stranger Things enjoys being coy when it comes to plot details, the team and Netflix are sure to have fun providing clues, tied to key stories.

Episode titles are known to have a double meaning in terms of importance. Stranger Things has revealed several episode names so far, with more likely to be discovered ahead of season 4’s debut.

“If you fall asleep, you lose”

A confirmed Stranger Things season 4 episode contains the common phrase that is often used to warn someone that they will miss something if they don’t move fast enough.

With Max’s help, they were seen on set moving in a hurry, so the phrase “If you fall asleep, you lose” seems to perfectly represent whatever mess they found themselves in in Stranger Things Season 4.

Wakey Wakey Eggs and Bakey

Following the presentation of the episode titles, the Stranger Things writer’s room also took to Twitter to apparently share Episode 4: “Wakey Wakey Eggs and Bakey.”

The answer could be an indicator that this particular title was meant to be a joke to follow the topic related to time. That said, Stranger Things could be having some creative fun with the episode names.

The line was used memorably in Kill Bill Vol. 2 and other notable titles. Or maybe, the title is more literal and Stranger Things will finally provide answers about the mysterious world of the Upside Down.



