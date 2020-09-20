Warning of theft of radioactive source in northern Mexico

The device is so dangerous because it houses a radioactive source of Iridium, a chemical element that is a transition metal

Civil Protection authorities remain under alert after the theft of a dangerous radioactive source in Ciudad Obregón, Sonora, was revealed.

The crime occurred this Saturday afternoon. Once the facts were confirmed, the police issued a risk alert due to the dangerousness of the device.

The equipment belongs to the company Radiografía y Ultrasonido Industrial de Veracruz, S.A. de C.V. He got rid of it while it was stored in the back of a car that was parked on the street.

If it is exposed or removed from its container, is handled or has direct contact, even if only for minutes, the person who touches it may have permanent injuries.

Experts told local media that it can also be fatal if you stay near the radioactive source for hours or days.

Given this, Civil Protection decided to declare an alert for the northern states of Sonora, Baja California, Sinaloa and Chihuahua.

The Secretariat of Citizen Security, the Secretariat of Energy, the National Nuclear Safety Commission and the National Coordination of Civil Protection reported that the container houses a radioactive source of Iridium 192 with serial number T0431.

They also warned that, in case of encountering the dangerous object, it is not necessary to touch it or stay nearby, but to notify the authorities of the discovery and make a record of all the people who may have been nearby.

“The recommendation is that, if you see a strange device thrown away, do not manipulate it, see what it is about, read what it is and pass the report to C5,” said Francisco Mendoza Calderón, head of the Civil Protection Unit of Cash me.

He also indicated that an operation has already been launched to find the radioactive source.



