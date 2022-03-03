Warning From Elon Musk About Starlink Use in Ukraine: High Chance of Targeting

In a statement he made this evening, Elon Musk warned “in case of being targeted” about the use of SpaceX’s satellite internet service Starlink in Ukraine.

Elon Musk, SpaceX’s satellite internet service Starlink, started to provide free service in Ukraine after the developments in the past days. A statement from Elon Musk this evening was a warning about the use of Starlink in Ukraine.

After the difficulties in accessing the Internet, Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine Mikhail Federov addressed Elon Musk with a post he shared on his Twitter account and asked him to activate Starlink in Ukraine. Hours after this request, Elon Musk tweeted, “Starlink service is currently active in Ukraine. More terminals are on the way,” he replied, tweeting. Two days had passed since this development, when a warning came from Musk.

‘Starlink is likely to be targeted ‘

In a statement he made on Twitter, Musk pointed out that the only communication system available in Ukraine is Starlink, and therefore, some negative situations may occur.

“Important warning: Starlink is the only non-Russian communications system still working in parts of Ukraine, so it’s likely to be targeted,” Musk said in a statement. Please use it carefully.”