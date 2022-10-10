Warner Music Poland joins forces with Step Records

Warner Music Poland joins forces with the well-known independent hip-hop label Step Records.

Warner Music Poland announces a new partnership with Grupa STEP, owner of the independent hip-hop label Step Records. A well-known player in the independent hip-hop scene, Step Records has established itself as the leader of Polish hip-hop music over the past 15 years. Step Records, the largest Polish music channel on YouTube, has presented almost all the best talents of the Polish music scene since its debut in 2008.

The deal with Grupa STEP is crucial for Warner Music Poland after the announcement in May of their collaboration with Big Idea, a recognized local promoter of hip-hop festivals and concerts. The combined efforts of Big Idea, Step Records and Warner Music Poland will provide comprehensive support to hip-hop artists in Poland and abroad.

“Grupa STEP is a team of dedicated and enthusiastic people. For more than 15 years they have been a key player in the Polish hip-hop scene,” says Adrian Zipichal, Managing Director of Warner Music Poland. “I am sure that together we will be able to create ideal conditions for supporting young and gifted rappers in Poland. This cooperation sends a clear signal that we are ready to implement many new interesting projects in this area.”

“We have always seen the need for continuous development at Grupa STEP,” adds Pavel Krok, co—founder of Grupa STEP. “The history of Step Records goes back to 1989, when our parents founded the first company with the word Step in the name.”

“Collaboration with Warner Music is the next step of nominative determinism in our development. Since we share the business approach of WM Poland, we see this cooperation as an opportunity to use synergy and our contribution to the growth of hip-hop in Poland and Europe,” he concludes.

There are more than 150 albums in the label’s catalog, and even more titles have been released by its distribution division, StepHurt Dystrybucja. Many of these albums hit the Polish music charts.