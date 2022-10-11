Warner Music expands partnership and invests in Serbian label Mascot Records

Warner Music expands partnership and investments in Serbian label Mascom Records.

Warner Music announces the acquisition of a stake in the Serbian record label Mascom Records. The two companies have maintained a successful relationship for over two decades, with Mascom acting as the local distributor of Warner Music. This new partnership involves the two companies working together to create a roster of local artists, with the opportunity for artists to integrate into the global Warner Music network.

Thanks to the partnership, both companies worked with the Serbian TikTok star Sergey Payic on his latest releases “Kabul” and “Mia Bella”. Paich is widely considered one of the most influential TikTokers in the region. His videos have racked up over 12 million views on YouTube with over 350,000 subscribers, over a million on TikTok and 36,000 monthly listeners on Spotify.

“This is a landmark event in the South-Eastern Europe region,” says Isabela Cishek—Podranska (pictured), general manager of Warner Music in South-Eastern Europe. “By investing in Mascom, we will have the infrastructure and a team of local experts who will discover new talent, and we will also be able to connect to the fantastic global network of Warner Music to give artists the opportunity to become global superstars. Sergey is a great example of someone we hope to see on the world stage soon.”

“We are very pleased that Warner Music has invested these funds in our company,” says Mascom CEO Slobodan Nesovich. “We have had a great relationship over the years, and this next stage of our partnership will allow local Serbian artists to join a major record label and achieve worldwide success. This is an exciting time for our company and the Serbian music industry.”

Mascom Records has been present in Serbia for more than 20 years, representing artists of various genres, from classical to pop music and from jazz to electronic music. He also acquired an extensive catalog of music from the Yugoslav era.

Among the artists with whom Mascom has worked are Disciplin A Kitschme, Električni orgazam, Struka, Prti Bee Gee, Bad Copy, Sergey Payich, Marco Luis, Kanda Koja and Nebojsa, Eyesburn, Ritam Neda, Isidora Zebelyan, Mladabeba, Ivan Egdich, Keni. below mrtav. Mascom Records is part of the Mascom Group of companies, which, in addition to music, is engaged in book publishing, artist representation and entertainment retail.