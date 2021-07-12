Warner Denies Rumors of NetherRealm and TT Games Being For Sale

Warner: The gaming division of Warner Bros. issued an official notice to deny rumors that its NetherRealm and TT Games studios were for sale. The information came from a company spokesman after rumors of the developers’ possible sale appeared on The Xbox Two podcast.

Jez Corden, one of the show’s hosts and famous for his work on the Windows Central website, said he had seen documents where Warner reportedly stated that NetherRealm and TT Games would no longer be in the “scope” of the company’s future. The developers are responsible for the games in the Mortal Kombat series and the Lego franchise, respectively.

The rumor quickly gained ground in the media, so WB Games rushed to deny it. A representative of the producer made the following statement to The Gamer website: “I can confirm that NetherRealm Studios and TT Games will continue to be part of Warner Bros. Games, and are included in the WarnerMedia Discovery merger.”

The merger mentioned in the text above is precisely the point of concern for many gamers regarding the future of several of the studios that exist under the umbrella of WB Games. Warner and Discovery are companies of the giant AT&T operator, in the USA, and the parent company decided to merge these two into one massive content producer. But this kind of massive restructuring could result in some smaller studios getting “run over” in the process.

Apparently, fans of Mortal Kombat and the Lego franchise games might be a little more relieved that their studios are safe – at least for now.