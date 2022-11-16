“Warner Brothers did it” — The Editor of “Black Adam” Praises The Production House For THIS Amazing Thing For Henry Cavill And The Fans.

Henry Cavill, the name is known, unless a person lives under a rock. Despite the fact that over the years he has given the audience many memorable roles, many of us first learned about the actor thanks to his role in the 2013 film Man of Steel. Cavill in a Kryptonian suit is an experience that happens only once in a century. He immediately won the hearts of the audience with his performance as Clark Kent. And after a series of rumors and gossip, Cavill made a long-awaited return to the DCEU in “Black Adam”.

Recently, “Black Adam” appeared on our screens and left DC fans delighted. While Dwayne Johnson’s DC debut was big news, Cavill’s return as Superman was a much more famous event. The DC fandom finally had a moment when The Witcher actor returned to DCEU years later. Undoubtedly, it was a surreal feeling for both the fans and the studio. And recently, Black Adam editor Mike Sale praised Warner Bros. But why?

Mike Sale said that Warner Bros did IT for Henry Cavill and his fans

Mike Sale is a famous film editor. Over the years, Sale has been part of the editing team of various comedies and action films. It was the first time he was working on a superhero movie and he was very excited. Recently, in an interview, Sale spoke about his experience working on “Black Adam”. When asked what he thought of the Superman character, the editor replied: “I think Henry is incredible as Superman.”

The editor even thanked the studio, saying: “I’ve watched both versions of Justice League, and I like the longer version. I think it was so cool that Warner Brothers did it and gave it to the fans.”

Sale called his experience editing Superman scenes in “Black Adam” emotional. Interestingly, he didn’t even know that Superman would be a part of the movie. He added that, besides him, even his wife is a big fan of Superman, and admitted that after watching Superman’s death in the movie “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice”, his wife was in tears.

How did you feel when you saw Henry Cavill in the role of Superman after so many years? Feel free to let us know in the comments below.