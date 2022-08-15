Warner Bros. will release all MGM films internationally, with the exception of the next James Bond film.

MGM ended its partnership with Universal Pictures and chose Warner Bros. as a new studio to release their upcoming films internationally, with the exception of the next James Bond film and a few others.

According to Variety, this new deal will cover all future MGM films, but Universal Pictures International will still handle the international distribution of the 26th James Bond film, Till and Women Talking.

MGM’s agreement with Universal has led to major successes abroad, including $100 million House of Gucci, $15 million Licorice Pizza and $613 million No Time to Die. Prior to working with Universal, MGM collaborated with Sony Pictures International to distribute the first four 007 films starring Daniel Craig. After “Bond 26” Warner Bros. will help lead the espionage charge.

The first two films to be part of this deal will be Luca Guadagnen’s cannibal thrillers “Bones and Everything” and “Creed III,” which are due to hit theaters on November 23, 2022 and March 3, 2023, respectively.

As for how this partnership will work, “MGM and Warner Bros. Picture Group will collaborate on marketing and advertising, advertising, film distribution and exhibitor relations on behalf of MGM’s future list of theatrical releases outside of North America (including China) with the team. in Warners, responsible for the execution.”

This news comes at a busy time for Warner Bros. and Warner Bros. Discovery, the latter of which deals with the fallout of the decision not to release Batgirl, deciding how to handle Ezra Miller’s legal troubles, and many others.

Adam Bankhurst is an IGN news columnist.