Warner Bros. Statement about Batgirl and Scoob 2 and cancellation

Waiting for the big quarterly update of Warner Bros. Discovery, which will be released later this week, upcoming movies like Batgirl and Scoob 2 have been canceled. With this news, there are many questions about what the newly merged conglomerate is doing with its streaming service, as well as about the intellectual property it owns. Although we don’t have all the answers yet, the studio, which is part of the brand, has released a statement regarding both cancellations.

Arriving in the wake of the initial news that “Batgirl” would not be released in any form, Warner Bros. offered an explanation for postponing the nearly finished film. Umberto Gonzalez of The Wrap shared this statement on Twitter, and you can read the following message from a studio representative below:

The decision not to release Batgirl reflects our leadership’s strategic shift towards the DC universe and HBO Max. Leslie Grace is an incredibly talented actress, and this decision is not a reflection of her acting. We are incredibly grateful to the creators of Batgirl and Scoob! Holiday Haunt and their respective actors, and we hope to collaborate with everyone again in the near future.

This statement by Warner Bros. contradicts initial reports that Batgirl is “incorrigible” to a certain extent. Considering that the $90 million film, directed by Adil El Arbi and Bilal Fallah from Miss Marvel, is in post-production before it is unplugged, this is a rare example of how the studio has moved so far away from the film. Not to mention that he also has fans who were looking forward to another adaptation of the fresh DC hero.

Despite the fact that the Blue Beetle has assembled an insanely good cast, some fans fear that it is doomed to the chopping block. While turning the movie into a feature-length movie may keep it from a “strategic shift” in DC’s relationship with Warner Bros., anything can happen. Equally frustrating is the cancellation of Scoob!: Holiday Haunt, which was a much less costly project for the studio, but met its untimely end, seemingly as close to the finish line as Batgirl.

This statement confirms the management style that the CEO of Warner Bros. adheres to. Discovery by David Zaslav. Reducing projects and restructuring the ecosystem for HBO Max, DC Comics and the company as a whole — the goals of this person have long been obvious. As an example, Zaslav’s reaction to Cry Macho, which was a failure at the box office, made in the name of preserving the relationship between Warner Bros. and directed by Clint Eastwood.

Although David Zaslav’s “show business vs. show friends” mentality is firmly fixed, the Warner Bros. statement slightly contradicts this message. Despite the rejection of Batgirl and Scoob! Holiday Haunt, the studio is interested in staying friends with the teams responsible for both films. This can be a difficult task, especially considering that the HBO Max simultaneous release model in 2020 has already caused a split, for example, the departure of longtime partner Christopher Nolan.

A Big Shift in Warner Bros. Strategy Discovery may lead to even more parties choosing to open a store in other corners of the Hollywood landscape. All attention will certainly be focused on the upcoming Warner Bros. investor call. Discovery, as the results of the second quarter of 2022 will be accompanied by announcements about the company’s plans for the future. Meanwhile, the next upcoming DC movie to be released will be “Black Adam,” which hits theaters on October 21.