Warner Bros. made a statement about HBO Max!

While the number of online broadcasting platforms is increasing day by day, new companies are coming to our country. HBO Max, which broadcasts the series “Game of Thrones” and “House of the Dragon”, is also among the long-awaited platforms. Although there has been a lot of news lately that HBO Max will start broadcasting in Turkey, another statement came from WarnerBros.

HBO Max will not come to Turkey

Warner Brazzers. Discovery has announced that HBO Max will not be broadcast in Turkey. Stating that they have no such plans, the company announced that it would first make its new services available in Europe, where they currently operate. The statement from the company looks like this:

Contrary to recent media reports, Warner Bros. As Discovery, we do not plan to broadcast HBO Max in Turkey. As mentioned earlier, Warner Bros. Discovery has decided to merge HBO Max and Discovery Plus services in 2023. Warner Brazzers. This new service from Discovery will be available in Europe from 2024 and will first be launched in markets where HBO Max is already available.

Warner Bros., owned by HBO Max. Discovery disappointed many with this statement. According to recent news, HBO Max has received the necessary licenses from RTÜK to start broadcasting in Turkey.

After this news, spread by many segments, it was expected that HBO Max, which stands out for such productions as the series “Game of Thrones” and “House of the Dragon”, would reach a large audience in Turkey in a short time. It is unknown why the company made such a decision.

While the popular HBO Max series “Game of Thrones” is currently streaming on Netflix, “House of the Dragon” has no official broadcaster. So, you, Warner Bros. What do you think about Discovery’s decision regarding HBO Max Turkey? You can share your opinion with us in the comments section.