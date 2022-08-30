Warner Bros. Insiders they say that Snyder’s version should not have been

Along with Dune and King Richard, Zack Snyder’s Justice League has become one of Warner Bros.’ most popular films. Discovery last year. However, much to the disappointment of many DC fans, the studio somewhat regrets the release of the 4-hour film.

According to information obtained from a broader report via Variety, some studio insiders believe that Warner Bros. executives We should never have succumbed to the demands of fans and the #ReleaseTheSnyderCut campaign on social networks, mainly because it toughened the position of Snyder’s supporters in relation to the studio management. Despite the fact that Snyder’s version is not considered canon, it is widely regarded as an excellent version of Justice League, although Warner has repeatedly rejected the director’s vision.

The release of the Snyder Cut would distract from the current narrative that the new leadership is trying to establish. This was largely inherited from Walter Hamada’s reign, although now without Batgirl and other cancelled projects. Of course, these plans largely depend on the fact that Warner Bros. he will decide to do with “Flash”, a film that faces the task of finally ending what is left of Snyder’s “Justice League”, and press the reset button in the DCEU, even despite the recent postponement of deadlines. now it will be released earlier than Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.

As if that wasn’t enough, Warner Bros. There are still two semi-successful remnants of the Snyder era to juggle, Wonder Woman and Superman. Gal Gadot’s first film “Wonder Woman” was a huge success, but the second did not reach this level of success. Even if the third Wonder Woman is too good to give up, it’s unclear if Henry Cavill will continue to play Superman if the studio pursues the idea of a Black Superman under the direction of J. Abrams and Ta-Nehisi Coates, or if they just continue both projects.

This latter option seems to fit Warner Bros.’ plans for Batman and the Joker, which will continue their critically acclaimed separate sagas and also eventually find a place for alternate versions of the characters in the interconnected MCU-like franchise that CEO David Zaslav wants so badly. Anyway, a lot of people at Warner Bros. They believe that their work would have been easier if the previous management had never released the Snyder Cut.

Indeed, if Warner Bros. The new plans include focusing on big guaranteed box office receipts, maybe having a couple of different versions of Batman and Superman is what it takes. Just not the Zack Snyder version, if anyone asks.

Zack Snyder’s “Justice League” is now available on HBO Max.