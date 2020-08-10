Warner Bros: Games is not for sale

AT&T, the parent company of the company, ensures that the video game division stays at home, which rules out any type of purchase by third parties.

Warner Bros. Games will not be bought by any outside company, at least in the medium term. AT&T, the parent company of the North American firm, has communicated in the voice of its CEO that the family of licenses and developers under the Warner seal will continue as before, thus ruling out any possible purchase by large publishers.

The message, signed by WarnerMedia CEO Hason Kilar, is aimed at company employees primarily to let them know that their jobs are not at risk. In this way, TT Games, Rocksteady or NetherRealm will keep all their assets in Warner Bros. Games and, except for surprise, no changes are expected in the roadmap of any of the studios.

Thus, despite the negotiations that have not been denied for AT&T (which bought Warner Bros. in 2018) to sell the brand, Kilar assures that the entire circle of employees must be calm. Internally, the roles are ratified, although there are small changes. From the Motion Pictures group, Toby Emmerich will be the maximum responsible; while Television Studios will be led by Peter Roth.

Interactive entertainment, that is, the group from which the video game business emerges, will be led by Tom Ascheim, while the teams of global brands and sagas, including DC, will be led by Pam Lifford. More changes will follow soon, although they will probably not be announced until the next AT&T financial document is presented.

New Suicide Squad game on the way; presentation in august

The DC FanDome of this August 22 awaits events of great significance for fans of DC Comics video games. The more than rumored next video game from Rocksteady Studios, responsible for Batman: Arkham Asylum and the following installments derived from the series, prepare a Suicide Squad title that we will know on the 22nd, as we explain here. At the moment, we know that Superman will have some kind of involvement in the play.



