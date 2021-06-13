Warner Bros. Games: Back 4 Blood Conference

Warner Bros. Games: We will tell you how to watch the Warner Bros. Games conference live, which will focus on the multiplayer game Back 4 Blood. Neither Hogwarts Legacy nor Gotham Knights. Nor will we see anything about Suicide Squad, the latest from Rocksteady, the creators of the Batman Arkham saga. According to the information provided, the Warner Bros. Games conference at E3 2021 (today June 13) will focus exclusively on Back 4 Blood, the cooperative multiplayer game developed by the creators of Left 4 Dead.

That the presentation will focus your attention on this video game has been revealed by the official Twitter account of the Summer Game Fest 2021, the parallel event to E3 in which some conferences are also framed: “The presentation of Warner Bros. Games is Back 4 Blood, there is no separate event ”, they commented.

How to watch the Warner Bros. Games conference online

There will be different channels to view the conference, but like all the presentations that are being made during E3 2021, it will be possible to follow all the news through the official E3 accounts on YouTube, Twitch, Twitter and Facebook. You don’t want to miss out on anything at all? Below we offer you the schedules broken down by country.

Hours in Spain, Latin America and the United States

Spain (Peninsula and Balearic Islands): at 11:30 p.m.

Spain (Canary Islands): at 10:30 p.m.

Argentina: at 6:30 p.m.

Bolivia: at 5:30 p.m.

Brazil: at 6:30 p.m.

Chile: at 5:30 p.m.

Colombia: at 4:30 p.m.

Costa Rica: at 3:30 p.m.

Cuba: at 5:30 p.m.

Ecuador: at 4:30 p.m.

El Salvador: at 3:30 p.m.

United States (Washington D.C.): at 5:30 p.m.

United States (PT): at 2:30 p.m.

Guatemala: at 3:30 p.m.

Honduras: at 3:30 p.m.

Mexico: at 4:30 p.m.

Nicaragua: at 3:30 p.m.

Panama: at 4:30 p.m.

Paraguay: at 5:30 p.m.

Peru: at 4:30 p.m.

Puerto Rico: at 5:30 p.m.

Dominican Republic: at 5:30 p.m.

Uruguay: at 6:30 p.m.

Venezuela: at 5:30 p.m.