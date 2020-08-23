Warner Bros. Announces New Game Gotham Knights

Warner Bros. announced the highly anticipated new Batman game Gotham Knights at the DC FanDome event tonight. In addition to the promotional video, the developer team also shared a gameplay video of about 8 minutes.

Beginning with Batman: Arkham Asylum, released in 2009, the Batman series continued with Batman: Arkham City in 2011, Batman: Arkham Origins in 2013, and most recently with Batman: Arkham Knight, released in 2015. Even though Batman is one of the most popular game series of the 2010s, we haven’t seen a new game in the series for about 5 years.

Warner Bros., who did not receive the expected attention with the last Batman game and became the target of negative reviews. Montreal left the past in the past and announced its new game, Gotham Knights. This time, the new game, which will take us from Arkham to Gotham, was shown for the first time with a promotional video published at the DC FanDome event that started online at 20:30.

Gotham Knights teaser video released:

Developed by Warner Bros. The game undertaken by Montreal; playable Batgirl is a single player action adventure game starring the characters Nightwing, Red Hood and Robin.

Warner Bros. took over the development of Arkham Origins and the Batman series from Rocksteady Studio in 2013. Montreal shared a lengthy gameplay video in addition to the trailer at the DC FanDome event. In this 8-minute video, we take a first look at what awaits us in the new Gotham Knights game.

Gotham Knights will debut in 2021:

The highly anticipated Gotham Knights game will debut next year. However, while the developer team does not provide a clear date about the release date of Gotham Knights, the game is expected to be released for PC and PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X consoles.

Well, what do you think about Gotham Knights, the new Batman game where we can control different characters? Did the shared videos meet your expectations? You can share your ideas with us in the comments section, and watch the 8-minute gameplay video right below.

Gotham Knights gameplay video:



