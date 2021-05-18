Warming Up Nerd Pride Day: 8 Marvel Universe Wish Items

Marvel: Nerd Pride Day is celebrated on May 25th. The date was chosen because on this day, in 1977, it premiered in theaters Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope, one of the favorite films of this tribe. The celebration divides the date with Towel Day, a tribute from fans to The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy.

Marvel comics and productions such as Spider-Man and the X-Men franchise have always been part of nerdy culture. With the launch of Iron Man in 2008 and the start of the MCU, fans of these superheroes have conquered even more space.

To celebrate Nerd Pride Day, we’ve put together a list of 8 items inspired by the Marvel Universe that can be a hit with fans.

1. 3D Hulk’s Hand Mug

The Hulk will crush all laziness in the morning with this 3D mug. Made of porcelain and with a capacity of 350 mL, the object can also become a decoration item for those who like the most angry character of Stan Lee. Licensed by Marvel, the mug has the power to make mornings more fun and the cupboard more stylish.

2. Black Panther Wakanda Killmonger T-Shirt

For those who like the villain more and want to fight for the throne of Wakanda, this Killmonger shirt is the perfect choice. The Black Panther antagonist was so successful in Marvel films that he won his own garment with 100% cotton mesh and a wash-resistant print.

3. Marvel Legends Stan Lee Collectible, Hasbro

Stan Lee is one of the greatest heroes of Marvel fans, being responsible for creating iconic characters such as Spider-Man, The Fantastic Four, Iron Man, Doctor Strange and the Avengers.

Inspired by his participation as a chess player in The Avengers, the Stan Lee doll is part of the Legends collection. The item is 15 cm high, is fully articulated and comes with a personalized Captain America shield and a briefcase.